Aircraft carrying Vice President Pence makes emergency landing

Air Force Two, the plane used to fly Vice President Mike Pence, safely landed at a New Hampshire airport on Tuesday after hitting a bird in flight.

The plane was flying Pence back to Washington, DC, after his speech at a Trump campaign rally in Gilford, New Hampshire, when it struck the bird.

The pilots decided to return to the airport from which the plane had just taken off out of an abundance of caution, Devin O’Malley, Pence’s spokesman, said.

US Vice President Mike Pence addresses the crowd at a Trump Pence campaign rally in Gilford, New Hampshire, USA, 22 September 2020.

After landing, Pence and his staffers used a cargo plane to return to Washington, according to CNN’s travel pool crew.

Notably, this isn’t the first plane-related incident Pence has faced on the campaign trail.

In October 2016, the campaign plane carrying Pence skidded off the runway at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

