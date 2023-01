Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) – The head of the world’s biggest airline trade body criticised travel restrictions against travellers from China in a statement published on Wednesday, arguing that such measures had proven to be ineffective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“It is extremely disappointing to see this knee-jerk reinstatement of measures that have proven ineffective over the last three years,” said IATA director general Willie Walsh.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first