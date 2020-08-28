Preloader
Ajax player feeling fine after collapse during match

1 Min Read
Ajax Amsterdam defender Daley Blind says he is “feeling fine” after he collapsed during Tuesday’s pre-season friendly against Hertha Berlin when his implanted heart defibrillator momentarily switched off. 

The 30-year-old Netherlands defender dropped to the ground late in the game, which Ajax won 1-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena, but was then able to walk off the pitch. 

“Many thanks for all the kind messages I received. I can say that I’m okay and feeling fine,” Blind said on Twitter.

