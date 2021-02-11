Al Ahly beat Palmeiras on penalties to earn third place in Club World Cup

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African champions Al Ahly of Egypt beat Brazil’s Palmeiras 3-2 on penalties in the match for third place at the Club World Cup in Qatar on Thursday.

Captain and goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy was Al Ahly’s hero in the shoot-out, saving Felipe Melo’s penalty to ensure that the African champions won 3-2 in Qatar.

El Shenawy had earlier saved Rony’s tame effort while Luiz Adriano missed the target, with Ahly also missing through Amr El-Sulaya and Marwan Mohsen.

Junior Ajayi thought he had made the breakthrough in the second half only for his goal to be narrowly ruled out for offside, while El-Sulaya could have done better with a first-half effort dragged wide.

There was no extra-time at the end of the game, meaning the match went straight to penalties.

“From the start of the tournament, we all promised that every player will give his maximum effort in order to achieve a good position,” El Shenawy said after the game. “Thankfully all our efforts paid off and we managed to win the bronze medal.”

