Al Pacino welcomes fourth child at 83

American actor Al Pacino has welcomed his fourth child at the age of 83.

The Godfather star’s partner Noor Alfallah, 29, gave birth to their son Roman.

The Hollywood veteran also has twins, Anton and Olivia, 22, with actress Beverly D’Angelo; and a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant.

The New Yorker, considered by many to be one of the finest actors of his generation, won the best actor Oscar for his role in the 1992 film Scent of a Woman and has also been nominated many times over.

His partner Alfallah works in the film industry and has produced movies such as the upcoming Pacino-starring Billy Knight, Little Death and Brosa Nostra.

The couple revealed they were expecting a child a fortnight ago.

