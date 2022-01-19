Aldi takes Lidl’s crown of UK’s cheapest supermarket

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Aldi has narrowly beaten its discount rival Lidl to be named the cheapest supermarket of the year, according to an annual survey by Which?

The consumer group said Aldi was the cheapest supermarket for six of the last 12 months while Lidl – the winner during 2020 – was the cheapest for five, including December.

It comes to its findings by measuring the price of a basket of everyday groceries.

Which? tracked an average increase of 3.4% across the major supermarket chains during 2021.

Waitrose prices increased the most – by 9.2% – and Sainsbury’s the least, at 0.59%.

When it came to December and the run-up to Christmas, Waitrose was found to be more than £9, or 41%, more expensive than Lidl, at £32.85 for a basket of 22 items.

Lidl’s basket came in at £23.29 compared with Aldi’s £23.64.

The shopping list combined branded items such as Kenco coffee, Oxo stock cubes and PG Tips tea bags with own-label products including onions and milk, selected to ensure they were as comparable as possible across the retailers on factors such as weight and quality.

Read more via Which?