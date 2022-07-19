Algeria to ink $4 bln Italy gas supply deal

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Algeria will supply “very big volumes of gas” to Italy through a $4 billion deal, President Abdulmadjid Tebboune said on Monday (July 18), hailing a “strategic partnership” with Rome during a visit by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

The comments came as Tebboune welcomed Draghi in Algiers, where the Italian leader attended a joint economic summit between the two nations.

An official Algerian source said last week that state energy company Sonatrach would increase gas supplies to Italy by a further 4 billion cubic meters (bcm) a year beyond the 21 bcm previously planned.

The deal, to be signed with Eni, TotalEnergies and Occidental on Tuesday (July 19), comes as Algerian gas supplies become more important for southern Europe because of reduced exports from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Draghi, speaking after his meeting with Tebboune in Algiers, said Italy was a “privileged partner” of Algeria and that the 4 bcm increase in gas supply represented “an acceleration of what we had expected”.

Draghi said Algeria and Italy would also now work together to develop renewable energy sources including green hydrogen, solar, wind and geothermal energy.

Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane, speaking at the summit conference, said Algeria was Italy’s largest trading partner in Africa and the Middle East with trade between the two countries in 2021 amounting to 8.5 billion U.S. dollars.

For Algeria, tighter global energy markets have represented a major opportunity to turn the page on years of declining revenues that sharply reduced foreign currency reserves and led to unpopular fiscal tightening.

Sonatrach is also an important supplier of gas to France and Spain. However, Algeria’s ties with Spain have suffered this year because of a row over Madrid’s decision to back Morocco’s stance on the Western Sahara dispute.

Draghi said he and Tebboune had agreed to work towards peace in the Mediterranean region and had discussed the crisis in Libya and the difficulties facing Tunisia.

