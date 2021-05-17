Reading Time: < 1 minute

Algeria will reopen air and land borders on June 1, but strict measures will be imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the presidency announced.

Only five flights a day from and to Algerian airports will be allowed “with full adherence to strict precautions”, it said in a statement after a cabinet meeting chaired by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

More details would be announced in a week, it added.

Algeria closed borders and suspended all flights in March 2020 when the number of COVID-19 infections started to increase, but domestic flights resumed in December last year.

The North African country has so far recorded 125,311 coronavirus cases, including 3,374 deaths.

Photo: An Algerian health worker disinfects a bus stop in Algiers, Algeria. EPA-EFE/STR