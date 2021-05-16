Reading Time: 2 minutes

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson became the first goalkeeper to score for the club. His goal in the dying moments of the match against WBA was crucial for Liverpool in their attempt to secure a place in the European football competitions for next season.

Liverpool’s manager Juergen Klopp (C) celebrates with goalkeeper Alisson (R) and Mohamed Salah (L) after the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool FC in West Bromwich, Britain, 16 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Rui Vieira / POOL

He scored a 95th minute winner as the Reds beat West Brom 2-1 on Sunday to keep a place in next season’s Champions League in their own hands, as Liverpool moved one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea and three behind Leicester.

Alisson was the scorer of Liverpool’s 38th winning goal in the 90th minute of a Premier League game; 13 more than any other team in the competition’s history.

Alisson Becker dedicated his injury-time winner against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday to his family and Liverpool teammates.

Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson (2-L) scores the 2-1 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool FC in West Bromwich, Britain, 16 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Tim Keeton / POOL

Offering his immediate reaction to the goal, the No.1 told Sky Sports post-match: “I’m too emotional these last months for everything that happened with me, with my family.

“But football is my life, I played since I remember as a human being with my father. I hope he was here to see it but I’m sure that he’s seeing with God on his side and celebrating.

“It’s for my family, for the boys. What a fight, sometimes we are fighting and fighting and things are just not happening as this afternoon here.

“Just scoring this goal, I’m really, really happy to help them because they fight a lot, we fight a lot together and we have a strong goal to achieve the Champions League because we won it once and you know that everything started with qualification.

“I can’t be more happy than I am now.”

Photo – Liverpool Facebook Page / EPA