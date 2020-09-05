“All brothers” : Latest Pope Francis encyclical to be signed in Assisi

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis will visit the Italian town of Assisi on 3 October to sign a new encyclical.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, said the encyclical is entitled Fratelli tutti or “All Brothers” on fraternity and social friendship.

Vatican News reports that the title, whose official English-language version has not yet been released, is a reference to the writings of St. Francis: “Let us all, brothers, consider the Good Shepherd who to save His sheep bore the suffering of the Cross”.

The Holy Father will arrive in Assisi in the afternoon where he will celebrate Holy Mass at the Tomb of St. Francis, which will be followed by the signing of the encyclical.

The visit will take place in private, without the participation of the faithful.

Vatican News

Like this: Like Loading...