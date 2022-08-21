Alleged shooter still on run / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 21 August 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Alleged shooter still on run

The man who is suspected to have shot a Rabat resident outside his home was still on the run, police confirmed. The suspect fled the scene of the crime in Dingli close to Noel Ciantar’s rural home. The latter was shot in the back, with the suspect fleeing the scene. Police said that they were still working to track down the aggressor.

PN wants tough stance on foreign law-breakers

The Nationalist Party said that foreigners who break the laws of the country be deported immediately and would not be allowed to re-enter Malta. The Opposition also called for further involvement y the Armed Forces to enforce laws. Shadow Minister Joe Giglio said that the police force must be strengthened by improving the working conditions of officers, so that they are truly effective in the fight against crime.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two men for allegedly injuring two others during fight in Hamrun on Friday. Eleven others were identified and will receive a citation.

Covid-19 cases drop below 300

56 new Covid-19 cases were reported on on Saturday as the number of active cases has now dropped to 279.

No new deaths have been reported.

No changes to COLA – PM

Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Saturday that the cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) mechanism, as agreed with the social partners, will not be modified and that the amount will be substantially more than in previous budgets. Speaking on ONE Radio, the PM said that the Government is working on a budget which is based on the principles of responsibility and sustainability. Abela said that government will be helping those who are most in need: “the chances are that without a social safety net, those that were held back the most will take much longer to recover,” Abela said.