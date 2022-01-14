Allegri praises Dybala as Inter links intensify

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said Paulo Dybala’s value to the club is beyond dispute, but refused to be drawn on whether the Argentine striker would sign a new contract in Turin.

Dybala, who has scored six goals in Serie A this season, is yet to sign a new contract at Juventus, with his current deal due to expire at the end of the season. He has been linked in the Italian media with a move to arch-rivals Inter Milan or a the English Premier League.

He is free to agree a pre-contract agreement with teams outside of Italy.

“As I have always said, I do not evaluate contracts, they are corporate matters,” Allegri told a news conference on Friday ahead of his side’s clash with Udinese.

“I helped to raise Dybala. He came from Palermo when he was a child. Now he has grown up and is an extraordinary player.

“In the first part of the season we had less of him through injury and now in the second part I expect a lot from him in his performances. The value of Dybala is beyond dispute, Paulo is a great player.”

Ahead of Saturday’s clash with Udinese, Juve sit fifth in the Serie A standings, 11 points behind leaders Inter Milan having played one game more – a gap Allegri is not confident of overhauling.

“Inter are the strongest team in the league at the moment, next year we will see because Juve is never dead,” Allegri added.

“Tomorrow we face a physical team that defends well, it will take a lot of patience. We have to be very technical and we have to try to win to reverse our poorer record against the smaller teams.”

Allegri also revealed Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci will miss Saturday’s match after picking up a muscle injury.

via Reuters