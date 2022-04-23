Almost three million refugees have fled Ukraine for Poland

Reading Time: 2 minutes

More than 2.9 million refugees have fled Ukraine to Poland since the war began on 24 February, the Polish Border Guard has said.

More people entered Ukraine from Poland (23,800) yesterday than those leaving Poland to go to Ukraine (17,700) the agency wrote on Twitter.

Overall, 825,800 people have entered Ukraine from Poland since the war began.

During the height of the refugee crisis on 6 March, 142,300 people left Ukraine for Poland.

There’s been an update on the number of Ukrainian refugees to have entered neighbouring countries since the start of the war with Russia.

Others have fled to Romania, Hungary, Moldova and Slovakia.

The UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees says this number has now surpassed 5.1 million, an increase of 48,387 from Thursday.

At least 90% of those who have fled Ukraine are women and children.

More than 369,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine have been recorded in Germany thus far, said a German Interior Ministry spokesperson.

The tally since the start of the war was at 369,381, said the spokesperson at a regular government news conference on Friday, adding that the actual number is likely much higher.

PHOTO – Ukrainian refugees crossing the Polish border. EC Audiovisual Service