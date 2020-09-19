Amal Clooney resigns as UK’s special envoy in protest to Government’s Brexit “law-breaking” plan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Amal Clooney, the famous human rights lawyer, resigned as the UK’s special envoy on media freedom on Friday in protest at the Government’s plan to break international law with the Internal Market Bill.

Mrs Clooney, married to the film star George Clooney, wrote to Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, to tell him she was quitting because of the “lamentable Bill”.

She said the UK’s actions threatened “to embolden autocratic regimes that violate international law, with devastating consequences all over the world”.

Her decision to quit follows the resignations of two other senior lawyers – the advocate general for Scotland, Lord Keen, and the head of the Government Legal Department, Sir Jonathan Jones.

It will add to the pressure on Boris Johnson, who has been facing calls to drop measures in the Bill enabling ministers to override provisions in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement relating to Northern Ireland.

Like this: Like Loading...