Amazon closing online shop Book Depository

UK-based online store Book Depository is being closed down by its parent company, the US technology giant Amazon.

Book Depository has told customers it will cease operations later this month after almost two decades in business.

We are sorry to let you know that Book Depository will be closing on 26 April 2023. You can still place orders until midday (12pm BST) on 26 April and we will continue to deliver your purchases and provide support for any order issues until 23 June 2023. pic.twitter.com/zMSdn59KbY — Book Depository (@bookdepository) April 4, 2023

It comes after Amazon announced plans to cut thousands of jobs as it shakes up its businesses globally.

The news was met with sadness by many of Book Depository’s customers from around the world.

“We are sorry to let you know that Book Depository will be closing on 26 April 2023,” the company said.

Customers can continue to order books until midday UK time on its last day of trading, the company’s website added.

Book Depository was founded in 2004 by former Amazon employee Andrew Crawford and his business partner Stuart Felton.

The global online book retailer, which was bought by Amazon in 2011, has offices in London, Gloucester, Madrid, Cape Town and Chennai – with fulfilment centres in the UK and Australia.

