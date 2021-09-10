Amazon offers to pay college fees for 750,000 US staff

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Amazon has offered to cover the cost of college tuition of all 750,000 of its frontline workers in the US.

It comes as the online shopping giant struggles to attract and retain staff amid an industry wide labour shortage.

The firm said it would invest $1.2bn in the scheme, with workers able to access the annual funding for as long as they remain at Amazon.

It is the latest big firm to offer to fund workers’ education after similar moves by Walmart and Target.

In a blog post, Amazon said its college tuition offer would apply at “hundreds of education partners across the country” without stating which ones.

The shopping giant said it would also cover other types of education including high school diplomas and English language courses, as well as extending on-the-job career training to 300,000.

Photo: EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Read more via BBC