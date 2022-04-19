An EU embargo on Russian oil in the works – French minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that an embargo on Russian oil at a European Union level was in the works, adding that France’s President Emmanuel Macron wants such a move.

“I hope that in the weeks to come we will convince our European partners to stop importing Russian oil,” Le Maire told Europe 1 radio.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the European Union to impose sanctions on all Russian banks and Russian oil and to set a deadline for ending imports of Russian gas.

“We cannot wait…We need powerful decisions, and the EU must take them now. They must sanction oil and all Russian banks…Each EU state must set terms for when they will refuse or limit (Russian) energy sources such as gas”, he said.

“Only then will the Russian government understand they need to seek peace, that the war is turning into a catastrophe for them,” he told the Lithuanian parliament in a video address.

via Reuters