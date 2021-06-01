Ancelotti close to Real Madrid return – reports

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is in advanced negotiations to rejoin Real Madrid and succeed Zinedine Zidane, according to media reports.

Ancelotti was the Real Madrid coach from 2013-2015, during which time he won the club’s 10th European Cup, the Copa del Rey, the Club World Cup and the European Super Cup.

Since leaving the Bernabeu, the Italian had spells at Bayern Munich and Napoli before joining Everton in 2019.

Everton finished 10th in the Premier League this season despite at one stage being top of the table in the autumn.

via Reuters