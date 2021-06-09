Andrew Lloyd Webber determined to open theatres in the UK on 21 June

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Andrew Lloyd Webber has said he will open his theatres on 21 June, and is prepared to be arrested if authorities try to intervene.

The composer has also warned he may have to sell his six West End venues if the government does not relax its restrictions as set out in its roadmap for England.

The pandemic has had a catastrophic financial impact on the theatre industry and many have remained closed despite the ease in COVID-19 restrictions as it is not financially viable for them to open with reduced capacities.

Lord Lloyd Webber is preparing for a production of Cinderella, which is scheduled to open for previews on 25 June ahead of its world premiere in July.

The 21 June “freedom day” is in doubt due to concerns over the impact of coronavirus variants.

Lord Lloyd Webber said scientific evidence showed theatres were “completely safe” and do not cause outbreaks.

Photo: (FILE) – British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN CHARISIUS

