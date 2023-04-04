Andy Grech steps down from Athletics Malta Presidency

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Athletics Malta announces that its President, Andy Grech, has informed the Association’s Council that due to personal and professional reasons, he would be relinquishing his position with immediate effect.

Andy Grech has been at the helm of Athletics Malta for the past three years, throughout which he drove through significant reforms, raising the profile of the sport to new heights. These reforms including a complete rebranding of the association, an unprecedented investment in Malta’s elite athletes which have yielded stronger results even at international level, a detailed 5 year plan focusing on a stronger administrative structure, a re-organisation of the management of non-stadia events and the refurbishment and equipping of Malta’s athletics stadium in Marsa.

While Mr Grech was at the helm of the Association throughout this progression, the results achieved were also possible through a stronger involvment of the Association’s Council, with the majority of present members having been on this journey throughout Grech’s tenure and even longer. This fact, together with the devolved management of key operations, including the technical side, ensures that Athletics Malta will be able to continue functioning without disruption in the months ahead.

Athletics Malta is fully focused on supporting the Maltese athletes in their approach towards GSSE 2023, and over the past couple of years, together with their main stakeholders invested heavily in this participation following the creation of a high-performance national team setup. Athletes have been supported in participating at regular training camps and competitions abroad, and the technical team in place will continue with its final preparations for this important event.

Conscious of the need to focus on the GSSE objective, Mr Andy Grech accepted the Council’s request to continue supporting the Association on a voluntary basis on matters exclusively related with the preparations for this important sporting event.

The council is duly to meet within the the time frame specified by the statute to discuss the resignation of the president and to communicate the date for the EGM for the election of the new president. Further information will be published by the association in due course.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first