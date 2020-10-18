Anger over Dutch royal family holiday

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Dutch royal family is back in the country after a holiday that lasted just one day, following a coronavirus-related public backlash.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima headed off to the Greek sun on Friday but flew back on Saturday evening.

They left as a new partial lockdown was introduced and although they did not break any rules they said they had been affected by intense criticism.

PM Mark Rutte is under pressure to explain any advice he may have given.

The royals flew out on a government plane but were immediately criticised for going on holiday when the population was being advised to stay at home as much as possible to curb the spread of Covid-19.

They flew back on a scheduled KLM flight and the royal standard was flying over the palace in The Hague on Saturday evening.

The royal statement read: “We do not want to leave any doubts about it: in order to get the Covid-19 virus under control, it is necessary that the guidelines are followed. The debate over our holiday does not contribute to that.”

The daily tally of coronavirus infections continues to grow in the Netherlands. On Saturday, more than 8,000 new cases were recorded for the first time since the country’s outbreak began.

A van carrying King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and their daughters arrives at Huis ten Bosch palace in The Hague, The Netherlands. EPA-EFE/PHIL NIJHUIS

