Another homeless man dies of cold in Rome, 8th since start of year

A homeless man died of cold in the Roman coastal town of Ostia on Friday , the eighth such death in the Italian capital since the start of the year and the third in the last week, Caritas Roma said.

“It is the umpteenth death of a homeless man, due to the cold, hunger and physical and human solitude to which too many brothers and sisters in extreme poverty are condemned,” said the Rome branch of the Catholic charity.

It called on the government to use some funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) to try to change the situation.

Photo – People pass by the Colosseum on a rainy day in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Via ANSA