Antonio double sees West Ham go fifth after 2-1 win over Burnley

Striker Michail Antonio scored twice on his return from injury to fire West Ham United to a 2-1 win at Burnley on Monday which lifted them up to fifth place in the Premier League and kept alive their hopes of Champions League football next season.

The home side took the lead in the 19th minute when Chris Wood was brought down in the box by Tomas Soucek, and the New Zealand international picked himself up to drill the resulting penalty low to keeper Lukasz Fabianski’s right.

The lead was short-lived as Antonio, who was returning from a hamstring injury suffered in early April, split a pair of defenders to score with a bullet header in the 21st minute.

With West Ham pouring forward, Antonio added what proved to be the winner eight minutes later with a deft finish from a brilliant inswinging ball into the box from Mohamed Said Benrahma.

The victory lifted the Hammers to fifth place with 58 points from 34 games, three behind London rivals Chelsea in the race for the final Champions League spot.

