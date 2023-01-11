Apco Ltd partners with Stromkind GmbH

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Automation and security provider Apco Ltd has signed a partnership agreement with German autonomous systems developer Stromkind GmbH to bring the latest drone technology to Malta.

The partnership will allow Apco to extend its portfolio and offer highly advanced technology solutions across the Malta market. Together, Apco and Stromkind aim to deploy the current generation of drones with all their capabilities, including cutting-edge image and sensor technologies, to various local sectors.

Headquartered in Austria, Stromkind has positioned itself among the leaders in the global drone market thanks to its skilled team’s track record in developing components and products that are at the forefront of their industries. It has more than 25 years’ experience in drones and associated technology and has invested in the design of individual components and a modular system kit for an autonomous society on land, air, and sea for the past five years.

“Both Apco and Stromkind are pioneers in the use of drone technologies for digitalisation, security and surveillance,” Stromkind Chief Executive Officer Andreas Desch said. “Through this partnership, Apco will expand its solutions to include the future of cargo and distribution. Drone technology is essential for current and future success in various industries.”

Apco represents world-renowned brands offering a wide range of cash automation, high-end digital and physical security solutions and electric vehicle supply equipment. It offers a variety of services from consultation to implementation for specialised and integrated solutions to a spectrum of clientele thanks to skilled professionals.

“Apco Limited is thrilled to embark on this long-term relationship with Stromkind to bring their technology to local customers,” Apco Ltd General Manager Clayton Meli said. “Malta’s technology infrastructure can advance as a result of Stromkind’s expertise and the market knowledge gained in Austria, Asia and the Middle East.”

