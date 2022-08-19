Apple discloses serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Apple has disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs, which could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of devices.

Apple added that it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited”.

Security experts have advised users to urgently update affected devices – the iPhone 6S and later models, newer iPads, and Mac computers running macOS Monterey.

It also impacts some iPod models.

In a security update on its support page, Apple said one of the flaws means a malicious application “may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges” – which TechCrunch describes as meaning full access to the device.

TechCrunch reported that the other – a WebKit bug – could be exploited if a vulnerable device accessed or processed “maliciously crafted web content [that] may lead to arbitrary code execution”.

The warning to users comes ahead of its traditional September launch of the latest iPhone – expected this year to be named the iPhone 14.

Via Sky News/ TechCrunch