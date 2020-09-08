Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Corporate Dispatch, News, Technology

Apple to launch new products on Sept. 15th

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Apple Inc on Tuesday invited media to a “special event” it is streaming on Sept. 15, with high anticipation that the iPhone maker will launch new versions of its core products.

The event will be streamed on the company’s website from its campus in Cupertino, California, Apple said, without providing further details.

While Apple uses its September events to showcase its most important products, new versions of iPhone handsets might still take time as the company in July had flagged a delay by few weeks from the usual timeline.

Other products usually unveiled in September include new versions of Apple Watch and iPad.

Apple’s typically cryptic invitation for media read: “Time flies.”
