UPDATED: Archbishop of Canterbury issues clarification after saying Prince Andrew is ‘making amends

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Archbishop of Canterbury has clarified comments he made about Prince Andrew seeking to “make amends” after he settled his sex abuse case out of court.

Justin Welby, the most senior bishop in the Church of England, highlighted the importance of forgiveness after the Duke of York’s fall from grace over allegations of sexual abuse.

The archbishop said on Tuesday that Her Majesty was “fully entitled” to have been accompanied by Andrew at a memorial service for her husband Prince Philip in March and said “forgiveness matters”.

A spokesperson for Mr Welby later clarified that he was not referring specifically to the duke when he said we must become a more forgiving society, adding he “was making a broader point about the kind of society that he hopes the Platinum Jubilee inspires us to be”.

The statement said: “In tonight’s interview with ITV News I was asked a question about forgiveness, and I said that there is a difference between consequences and forgiveness. Both are essential elements of the Christian understanding of justice, mercy and reconciliation.

“I also made the broader point that I hope we can become a more forgiving society. These are complex issues that are difficult to address in a short media interview and I hope they do not distract from this week’s joyful celebration of her majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”

In the interview with ITV Mr Welby said: “Now with Prince Andrew, I think we all have to step back a bit. He’s seeking to make amends and I think that’s a very good thing.

“Forgiveness really does matter. I think we have become a very, very unforgiving society.”

The duke, 62, paid an undisclosed sum in March this year to Virginia Giuffre after she accused him in a US lawsuit of sexually abusing her two decades ago when she was 17. The prince did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement.

His military titles and royal patronages were returned to the Queen.

Andrew is not expected to appear when the royal family gather to wave at crowds from the palace balcony on Thursday as part of celebrations to mark the queen’s 70 years on the British throne.

Photo – Prince Andrew. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA