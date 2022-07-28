Archbishop offers mediation over headmaster’s dismissal as MUT protests / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 28 July 2022

Reading Time: 1 minute

Morning News Briefing



Archbishop steps in over headmaster’s dismissal

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has offered to mediate in a dispute between St Albert the Great College and the Malta Union of Teachers after college headmaster Mario Mallia was sacked. “The archbishop is willing to mediate between the parties if they are willing to discuss and negotiate,” a Curia spokesperson said. The offer came hours after staff had urged the archbishop to intervene and educators, parents, and students protested outside the college in Valletta. The MUT also directed staff not to communicate with the college rector. (Times of Malta)

Police describe dramatic Marsa car chase in court

Police officers have given a court their account of the arrest of a wanted man who led police on a dramatic car chase from Hamrun to Marsa last week, detailing how the suspect’s vehicle drove on after colliding with a motorcycle, stopping only after one of its tyres was shot out. Inspector Lydon Zammit from the police CID took the witness stand, explaining how he had been informed of Cremona’s arrest by his subalterns, after he had led police on a car chase. (MaltaToday)

Covid-19 update: 97 cases of Covid-19 were announced yesterday and one person died