Ariana Grande sends presents to hospitals that treated Manchester Arena victims

American singer Ariana Grande has sent Christmas presents to hundreds of patients in hospitals in Manchester.

It is three years since a terror attack killed 22 people at the pop star’s concert in the Manchester Arena, and the city has been close to her heart since.

The 27-year-old singer sent gifts and Amazon vouchers to patients at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary – where a number of the victims were treated.

Shortly after the attack, Grande visited young patients in the children’s hospital.

Grande, who announced her engagement to boyfriend Dalton Gomez this week, also sent presents to patients at a children’s hospital near her Los Angeles home.

Main Photo: American singer Ariana Grande . EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

