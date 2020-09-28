Armenia accuses Turkey of direct military support for Azerbaijan

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Armenia accused Turkey on Monday of providing direct military support for Azerbaijan in a flare-up of fighting between the two former Soviet republics over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Armenian foreign ministry said in a statement that Turkey had a “direct presence on the ground”. It said Turkish military experts “are fighting side by side” with Azerbaijan, which it said was also using Turkish weapons including drones and warplanes.
Azerbaijan denied the allegations. There was no immediate reaction from Turkey.