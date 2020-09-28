Armenia accuses Turkey of direct military support for Azerbaijan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Armenia accused Turkey on Monday of providing direct military support for Azerbaijan in a flare-up of fighting between the two former Soviet republics over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenian foreign ministry said in a statement that Turkey had a “direct presence on the ground”. It said Turkish military experts “are fighting side by side” with Azerbaijan, which it said was also using Turkish weapons including drones and warplanes.

Azerbaijan denied the allegations. There was no immediate reaction from Turkey.

A handout photo made available by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows destruction after fights in so-called at Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, on a border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, on 27 September 2020 (issued 28 September 2020). According to media reports, Armenia has imposed martial law and total military mobilisation after clashes have erupted in the territorial conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with both sides reporting civilian deaths after shelling, artillery and air attacks along the front. According to reports on 28 September, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev also decreed on partial military mobilization. EPA-EFE/ARMENIAN FOREIN MINISTRY PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

