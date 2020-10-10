Armenia and Azerbaijan agree on ceasefire

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh region after talks in Moscow the Russian foreign minister was reported announcing.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia, with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, on the basis of the basic principles of the settlement, begin substantive negotiations with the aim of achieving a peaceful settlement as soon as possible”, Lavrov stated.

After 10 hours of negotiations in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh from 10 October in order to exchange of prisoners and bodies of the killed.

According to the statement, Baku and Yerevan agreed to start “substantive” talks on Karabakh conflict.

Developing story

Like this: Like Loading...