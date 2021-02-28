Armenian president refuses order to dismiss army chie

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Euronews reports that Armenian President Armen Sarkissian refused to sign an order from Prime Minister Nikol Pachinian dismissing the head of the army, further aggravating the political crisis in the country, where several thousand people again took to the streets.

“The president, within the framework of the powers conferred on him by the Constitution, has returned the text (ordering the dismissal of the head of the army) with objections,” the presidency explained in a statement.

The political crisis “cannot be resolved by frequent changes of officials,” it added.

Shortly afterwards, Pachinian said on Facebook that he would refer the order back to the presidency, stressing that the decision had “not at all” defused the crisis.

Euronews

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...