Armin Laschet steps down as NRW state premier

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Armin Laschet, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), resigned from his role as the state premier of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) on Monday.

The 60-year-old has served as the head of Germany’s most-populous state since 2017.

“For me, it has been a great honor to shape the future of our state and move North Rhine-Westphalia forward over the past four years as state premier,” Laschet said Monday.

His resignation comes after the CDU under his leadership suffered an unprecedented defeat in recent federal elections, with Laschet serving as the party’s chancellor candidate.

Laschet had previously said he would step down from his role as state premier after the elections, even if he didn’t succeed Merkel as chancellor. He will remain as acting state premier until he begins his term on Tuesday as a member of Germany’s federal parliament, or Bundestag.

Hendrik Wüst has been chosen by Laschet to succeed him as NRW state premier. The 46-year-old currently serves as NRW’s minister of transport and is also the leader of the CDU in that state.

NRW’s state parliament on Wednesday is expected to vote to confirm Wüst as premier.

Photo – Armin Laschet, former chancellor candidate of the Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) union and premier of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. EPA-EFE/Maja Hitij / POOL

Via DW