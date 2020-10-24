Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgery

1 Min Read
Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed on Friday he has undergone another heart surgery.

The Terminator actor shared on social media that he had his aortic valve replaced recently in Cleveland, Ohio to go with his new pulmonary valve that he had inserted in April 2018.

‘Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,’ explained the 73-year-old father of five. The native of Austria also shared that he is already up and walking about.
