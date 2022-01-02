Around 6,500 people join protest against Covid-19 measures in Germany

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dortmund, Germany (dpa) – Around 6,500 people gathered for a demonstration against vaccination and other Covid-19 measures in the German city of Düsseldorf on Saturday, the police said.

According to a spokesperson, the march through the city was peaceful and demonstrators complied with the requirement to wear masks.

In the past three weeks, between 2,000 and 4,000 people have joined demonstrations against Covid-19 measures.

The protests come despite rising case numbers and concerns about the spread of the new and more transmissible Omicron variant.

Case counts have been rising daily, according to data published on Saturday and officials fear the true numbers of infections are actually higher, given the likelihood that less information was gathered during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Lawmakers are also urging the public to get vaccinated, saying the current levels of inoculation are too low.

Dpa