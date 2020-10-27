Arrest made in ballot box fire set in Boston

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Boston Police said on Monday they had arrested a 39-year-old Boston man in connection with the burning of a ballot box early on Sunday.
Police charged Worldy Armand late on Sunday on an outstanding warrant for receiving stolen property, Boston Police Department said in a statement.
Armand was charged early Monday with willful and malicious burning, and was scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, police said. No bond was set.
The FBI is also investigating the fire set on Sunday and said the ballot drop box was in front of the Boston Public Library.
Massachusetts election officials described the incident as a “deliberate attack.”
There were 122 ballots inside the box when it was emptied Sunday morning, and 35 were damaged, officials said.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh called the incident a “disgrace to democracy, a disrespect to the voters fulfilling their civic duty, and a crime.”
Crews put out the fire by filling the ballot box with water, the Boston Police Department said in a statement.
via Reuters
27th October 2020
Oil prices registerd small gains on Tuesday after recent sharp losses, but sentiment remained subdued as a surge in global coronavirus cases hit prospects for crude demand while supply is rising.
Brent crude was up 19 cents, or 0.5%, at $40.65 a...
27th October 2020
Scientists on Monday said lunar water is more widespread than previously known, with water molecules trapped within mineral grains on the surface and more water perhaps hidden in ice patches residing in permanent shadows.
The moon lacks the bodi...
27th October 2020
312 - Roman Emperor Constantine the Great is said to have received his famous Vision of the Cross
1795 - Pinckney's Treaty [Treaty of San Lorenzo] signed by Spain and US, establishing the southern boundary of the US and g...
27th October 2020
The Italian state has planted its investment flag in another important industry. Local payments group Nexi’s all-share deal to buy state-controlled Sia will create a 15 billion euro domestic champion ready to expand abroad. Sovereign wealth fund Cas...
27th October 2020
An explosion at a religious school in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar has killed at least seven people and wounded 70 others, many of them children, police officials say.
The blast occurred at the Speen Jamaat mosque, which also serve...
27th October 2020
Protests flared across Italy on Monday against a new round of government restrictions aimed at curbing a resurgent coronavirus, with violence reported in at least two major northern cities, Milan and Turin.
Witnesses said a number of lu...
27th October 2020
The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, with the White House planning a celebratory event afterward. Gloria Tso ...
27th October 2020
Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways with a hard-fought victory at struggling Burnley courtesy of a solitary goal by Heung-Min Son.
Despite Spurs comanding style of play during the first half, it was their French international goalkeeper Hu...
27th October 2020
Italians have been advised against trips to other European countries because of surging coronavirus cases, with the foreign ministry warning they could get face issues in returning home if travel bans became necessary.
The Ministry of Foreign Aff...
27th October 2020
AC Milan could gone four points clear at the top of the Serie A table on Monday night but thrice threw away a lead against a battling Roma side in an entertaining 3-3 draw at the San Siro.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored inside the opening two minutes ...
