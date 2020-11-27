Arsenal win in Norway to secure qualification

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nicolas Pepe redeemed himself from his sending off against Leeds United last weekend by scoring the first goal in Arsenal’s victory over Molde, which secured qualification for the Gunners.

The Ivory Coast winger kept his place in Arsenal’s side despite being criticised by manager Mikel Arteta following his red card in the goalless draw at Leeds on Sunday.

Four days later, the club-record signing made amends by shining as the Gunners won 3-0 in Norway with teenage forward Folarin Balogun grabbing his first senior goal after Reiss Nelson had doubled the lead.

The result means Arsenal are through to the round of 32 and can secre themselves top spot in Group B by avoiding defeat at home to Rapid Vienna next week – a game which will see 2,000 supporters return to the Emirates Stadium for the first time in almost nine months.

