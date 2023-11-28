Arthritis And Work: How Arthritis Impacts Daily Working Life

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Osteoarthritis is a chronic joint condition, which causes pain, stiffness and mobility problems. Although it may be perceived as a disease of the elderly, about 43% of people with Osteoarthritis (OA) are of working age, and the impact on work can translate into high societal costs.

A study across France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK published by The Economist in 2021 showed how the number of people affected by osteoarthritisin Western Europe has grown 54% in the past 30 years, reaching 57 million in 2019 and causing 2 million years of living with disability.

In addition to causing work absences and affecting people’s ability to work productively, osteoarthritiscan lead to some leaving the workforce early.

As well as the impact this has on the individual and their employers, governments and families also bear the costs of supporting people with OA who are unable to work. The indirect costs associated with OA are rarely captured in their entirety, and therefore not fully appreciated. Even with underestimates of indirect costs, it is clear that OA costs the European economy billions of Euros each year.

The study published by The Economist also outlined that between 5% and 22% of people with osteoarthritis report having missed work due to their condition. The study in fact had reported that annual healthcare costs for osteoarthritis across the five countries alone had been reported as up to €7.2bn, with indirect costs reaching up to €4.6bn.

In Malta, no data concerning the prevalence of individuals suffering from Osteoarthritis seems to be available

Over 400 different types of diseases fall under the umbrella of Rheumatic Muscular Disorders and yet, locally, there is no biologic register that can help us understand how many people are currently undergoing treatment – data that would be very important to ensure availability of the right medications and treatments.

Vivian, local representatives of Pfizer, have been supporting Maltese osteoarthritis sufferers with specific products for over 22 years. In 2005, Vivian was instrumental in the establishment of the Arthritis Rheumatism Association of Malta (ARAM) a patient-led organisation whose aim is to help and support patients with arthritis. The group, formed with just 5 patients, today is composed of over 250 members.

Osteoarthritis encompasses a broad spectrum of diseases, the most prevalent of which are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Osteoarthritis, often referred to as the ‘wear-and-tear’ arthritis, typically develops with age and primarily affects joints like the knees, hips, and hands. Rheumatoid arthritis, on the other hand, is an autoimmune disorder that attacks the synovium, causing inflammation, pain, and potential joint deformity.

Osteoarthritis begins subtly, and its symptoms, therefore, may be easily overlooked. In fact, it would be ideal if rheumatoid arthritis is detected early because it can be treated promptly, avoiding future damage and pain in the joints.

For many, it starts with stiffness and mild discomfort, gradually evolving into more persistent pain.

Eventually, the impact on daily life becomes profound and menial routine tasks such as buttoning a shirt or climbing stairs become herculean feats. Gradually, as the pain intensifies, individuals find themselves making adjustments, which may include modifying their workspace, using assistive devices, or even altering career paths.

Maintaining a balance between career aspirations and arthritis can be a daunting task. The journey often requires individuals to navigate an increasingly complex maze of needs and requirements that demand a high level of understanding from employees and colleagues and personal perseverance.

Osteoarthritis patients are leaving work early, and so, are being lost to the labour market at a personal and societal cost. As such, employers who are empathetic and willing to make reasonable adjustments can play a pivotal role in helping employees with arthritis continue their professional lives.

Effective arthritis management relies on a combination of medication, physical therapy, and lifestyle changes. Innovative treatments such as biologics, joint injections, and surgery are providing new hope for many. However, these interventions are not without their own set of challenges, including potential side effects and costs, which can further complicate the daily lives of those with arthritis.

Osteoarthritis, like many other conditions, goes beyond the physical turmoil. Employers have to also take into consideration the emotional toll this condition takes on sufferers who on a daily basis have to grapple with frustration from the limitations it imposes. This may also lead to depression and anxiety.

Employers seeking ways to ensure the wellbeing of osteoarthritis sufferers employed with them, could help them by offering access to support networks, counselling, and mental health services to help them cope with these emotional challenges.

READ THE SIXTH EDITION OF THE CORPORATE TIMES:

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group