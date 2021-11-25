As COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to continent increase, logistics hampers inoculation drives-Africa CDC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

NAIROBI, Nov 25 (Reuters) – As deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa finally pick up, many nations are struggling with the logistics of accelerating their inoculation campaigns, the head of Africa’s disease control body said on Thursday.

Only 6.6% of Africa’s population of 1.2 billion is fully vaccinated, Dr John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), told a virtual news conference.

That puts the continent far from reaching the African Union’s aim of fully vaccinating 70% of Africans by the end of next year, he added.

Photo – A billboard with the coronavirus awareness campaign messages on a busy roadside, aimed at preventing the spread of the disease in Monrovia, Liberia. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO