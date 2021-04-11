Ash-covered streets after Caribbean volcano erupts

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Images from Georgetown, a community several miles away from La Soufriere volcano on the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent, showed buildings blanketed in a layer of ash on Saturday (April 10), a day after the volcano spectacularly erupted. Libby Hogan reports.

Locals on the Caribbean island of St Vincent are surveying the damage after a volcano erupted on Friday, following decades of inactivity.

Rumbling noises could be heard from La Soufriere volcano, as grey ash blanketed cars, buildings and roads showing a ghost-like landscape in the capital Georgetown.

On Saturday, a disaster response member who gave his name as Bill, explained that the eruption has big implications for the farming community.

A handout photo made available by Caribbean Agency for Disaster Emergency Management (CDEMA) shows houses and streets covered with ashes after the activity of the La Soufriere volcano, on the north side of Windward, in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 10 April 2021. The Soufriere volcano, located on the island of San Vicente, erupted on 09 April. EPA-EFE/CDEMA HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

“Life will be very difficult for people within this side of the country.”

In a statement at 10am Saturday, emergency services warned that those living close to the volcano should be prepared to evacuate.

The Prime Minister said it was unclear how much more ash would vent from the volcano and said more than 3,200 people were now in shelters.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, where just over 100,000 people live, has not experienced volcanic activity since 1979.

