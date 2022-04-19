At least 1,000 civilians hiding under Ukrainian stronghold steel plant in Mariupol- city council

Reading Time: < 1 minute

No fewer than 1,000 civilians are hiding in underground shelters beneath the vast Azovstal steel plant in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, the city council said on Monday, adding that Russia was dropping heavy bombs onto the Ukrianian-held factory in the besieged city.

“Mostly the (civilians) are women with children and old people,” the city council wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Street battles have been taking place in Mariupol over the past week as Russian forces seek to take full control of the city from Ukraine.

The mayor of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Monday added that about 40,000 civilians had been forcibly moved to Russia or Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine.

“Unfortunately I have to declare that as of today they are forcibly deporting” residents, Vadym Boichenko told Ukrainian television. “We have verified through the municipal register that they have already deported over 40,000 people.”

via Reuters