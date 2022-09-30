At least 19 dead after blast hits Kabul education centre

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in Kabul say an explosion at an education centre in the Afghan capital has killed at least 19 people and injured many others.

The blast took place at the Kaaj education centre in the Dashte Barchi area in the west of the city.

Students had been sitting a practice university exam, officials from the centre said.

Many of those living in the area are from the Hazara minority, which has been targeted in past attacks.

No group has yet said they are behind the blast.

The Taliban’s interior ministry spokesman said security teams were at the site and condemned the attack.

