At least 20 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

At least 20 migrants from Africa died when their boat sank off Tunisia on Thursday as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a Tunisian security official told Reuters.

He said the coastguard rescued five people, and they were searching for about 20 others who were on board the boat, which contained about 45 people.

Main Photo: A file photo of a migrant mother and her young daughter after being saved by the Portuguese Navy in the Mediterranean. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

