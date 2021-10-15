At least 30 killed in Afghanistan mosque blast

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A bomb blast hit a Shia mosque in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province during Friday prayers, killing at least 30 people, an official confirmed.

Murtaza Zarifi, a security officer at the mosque, claimed the attack was carried out by two suicide bombers.

The attack also left over 200 people injured.

Taliban forces have blocked all roads leading to the mosque where the attack took place.

The spokesman of the Interior Ministry under the Taliban administration, Saeed Khosti, also confirmed the incident, announcing in a statement that an investigation has been launched.

The explosion comes days after a suicide bomb attack claimed by the Daesh/ISIS terror group on a Shia mosque in the northern city of Kunduz, which killed 46 people.

Text via Reuters

Image via 911 News Twitter