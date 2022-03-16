At least 500 Kharkiv city residents killed so far; Russian forces are “struggling” – UK MOD

Reading Time: 2 minutes

LVIV, Ukraine, March 16 (Reuters) – The emergency service in Ukraine’s eastern region of Kharkiv region said on Wednesday that at least 500 residents of the city of Kharkiv have been killed since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

Reuters was unable immediately to verify the information. Russia denies targeting civilians.

The UK Ministry of Defence has issued its latest intelligence report on the situation in Ukraine, saying Russian forces are “struggling to overcome the challenges posed by Ukraine’s terrain” and have stalled in their advance.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 16 March 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/I8svQhu5Y7



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/BRfAGjiwwX — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 16, 2022

The report reads:Russian forces are struggling to overcome the challenges posed by Ukraine’s terrain.

Russian forces have remained largely tied to Ukraine’s road network and have demonstrated a reluctance to conduct off-road manoeuvre. The destruction of bridges by Ukrainian forces has also played a key role in stalling Russia’s advance.

Russia’s continued failure to gain control of the air has drastically limited their ability to effectively use air manoeuvre, further limiting their options.

The tactics of the Ukrainian armed forces have adeptly exploited Russia’s lack of manoeuvre, frustrating the Russian advance and inflicting heavy losses on the invading forces.”

Photo – Photo issued by Ukrainian Emergency Services of the destruction from fighting in the Svyatoshinsky district of Kiev