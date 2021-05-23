Reading Time: 2 minutes

Nine people died and two children were seriously injured on Sunday when a cable car linking Italy’s Lake Maggiore with a nearby mountain in the Alps plunged to the ground.

The Stresa-Mottarone cable car carries tourists and local people from the town of Stresa on Lake Maggiore, almost 1,400 metres above sea level, to the top of the Mottarone mountain.

“This is the final toll of the accident as the car was carrying 11 passengers when the disaster happened,” Simone Bobbio, a spokesman for Italy’s alpine rescue service for the Piedmont region, told Reuters.

The cable car cabin plunged close to the second last pillar as it was moving up the mountain, Bobbio said, adding there were still no details about the nationality or ages of the victims.

Walter Milan, another spokesman for the national alpine rescue service told RaiNews24 television that two children had been transported by helicopter to a pediatric hospital in the nearby northern city of Turin.

A call to rescue services came just after midday (1000 GMT), Milan said, adding that cable car had fallen from a very high point and was now “crumpled” in the woods below.

A handout photo made available by the press office of the Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino Speleologico (CNSAS), Italy’s national mountain rescue service, shows the scene of a cable car accident near Lake Maggiore, in Verbania, northern Italy, 23 May 2021. CNSAS announced in a statement, quoting emergency medical services, that at least 9 people died in the accident. EPA-EFE/CNSAS HANDOUT

Italian News Agency ANSA had reported that there were eleven people are reported to have been on board at the time.

Two children, believed to be aged five and nine, were taken in two air ambulances to the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin, the service added. The youngest child, a boy, suffered head trauma, thoracoabdominal trauma and lower limb fractures but is still conscious, Sky Italia reported.

🔴 #Piemonte, funivia #StresaMottarone: proseguono le operazioni di soccorso. Purtroppo si registrano diverse vittime e feriti gravi. Seguono aggiornamenti. — Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico (@cnsas_official) May 23, 2021

Reuters / Corriere Della Sera / ANSA / Sky Italia / BBC News