At NATO, Blinken warns Germany over Nord Stream 2

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, under construction from Russia to Germany, ran counter to the European Union’s own interests and undermined Ukraine.

Speaking on his first visit to NATO, Blinken said he was due to meet his German counterpart to discuss the issue.

Blinken has revealed last week the State Department was tracking efforts to complete the natural gas pipeline and evaluating information on entities that appear to be involved.

Any company involved should immediately abandon work or risk U.S. sanctions, Blinken said.

Nearly 20 companies, mostly insurance firms, recently quit the project after Washington warned that they could be sanctioned.

