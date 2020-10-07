Athletics community mourns passing away of Anthony Chircop

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Anthony Chircop, former long-serving President of Athletics Malta, formerly the MAAA, has passed away earlier today, aged 76.

His demise triggered a downpour of emotional messages on social media by members the local athletic community, including officials and athletes, with Chircop being at the help of the association for 18 years. He was also involved in the organisation of major athletics events in the country.

Athletics Malta described Chircop as ann inspiring leader and visionary, adding that “his involvement and continuous guidance in our sport touched many athlete’s lives over his years as President.”

Current Athletics Malta President Andy Grech described Chircop as the father of Maltese athletics saying that the sport had lost an incredible asset today.

The Nationalist Party also saluted the memory of Anthony Chircop through a statement from its Spokesperson for Sport, Robert Cutajar.

Like this: Like Loading...