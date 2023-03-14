Athletics: Dillon Cassar claims national record on road to 5k Championship victory

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Mellieħa AC’s Dillon Cassar confirmed his strength on the shorter road distances, taking home the National Championship on the 5k distance, completing a 5k-10k double for the second season in succession. His victory in Ħal Far was even more impressive considering that despite the gale force winds reaching Force 7, he lowered the national record over the distance to 14:54.

Luke Micallef (Pembroke AC) and Simon Spiteri (St. Patrick’s AC) completed the podium with a time of 15:20 and 16:05 respectively. David Borg (Athletix AC) claimed top honours among the Under 23s in a time of 16:13, returning to action after a few weeks on the sidelines. Julian Zarb (La Salle) won the U20 and U18 categories.

Roberta Schembri (Evolve EC) claimed the women’s 5k title in 17:38, closely followed by Joelle Cortis 17:47. Kyla Farrugia (St. Patrick’s AC)’s emergence continued to impress, claiming victory in the Under 20 and Under 23 titles in a record time of 19:03.

The 5k Championship race also served as the third leg of the National Road Running Series. With different podia placings in the first three races, the final 5k in Marsascala on the 26h March will be decisive for assigning the respective titles both on individual as well at club levels.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first