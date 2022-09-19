Athletics: Dillon Cassar establishes new National Record in Half Marathon

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Dillon Cassar (Mellieħa AC) continued to lower the Half Marathon national record with another impressive display this time in Copenhagen, Denmark, completing the 21.1 distance in 1 hour, six months and seven seconds (1’06’07).

He improved his own previous record, established last year in Valencia, by four seconds. In the same race, another top showing by Luke Micallef who came home just seven seconds behind Cassar, (1’06’14) establishing the third best time by a Maltese athlete on this distance.

The race was won by Milkesa Mengesha of Ethopia who crossed the finish line in 58 minutes 58 seconds. With this result, Cassar and Micallef completed the race among the top 70 athletes in a race which saw the participation of some 25,000 runners from around the world. A result which elevates the level of Maltese athletics by these two athletes who produced a string of positive results throughout the present year.

Among the ladies, an excellent showing by Joelle Cortis, who achieved a 1’18’40 personal best, completing the race in 47th place, and finishing third in the Over 35 category.

The Maltese athletes were supported to participate at this event by Sport Malta, the Maltese Olympic Committee and the National Development and Social Fund.

